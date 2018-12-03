CareersAt EWB Australia we have the privilege of working with some of the most intelligent and inspiring individuals you could ever hope to meet - heart-led and driven to strengthen the human-centred engineering movement.
Current Vacancies
National Office – Australia
Head of Learning Programs
In recent years we have expanded our university offerings to deepen learning outcomes as students’ progress through their degree and have included master and now PhD offerings in a suite of opportunities. We have also been increasing asked by industry to support their cultural shift, as their leadership set course for the rapid transition to decarbonisation and increasing need for a diverse workforce.
Our education and training programs are fee for service offerings, with the potential to drive not only increasing influence but also surplus back into the organisation to fuel our community impact. This important and exciting role reports to the CEO and is part of the executive team, leading the next stage of our influence and growth of our social business.
We will interview as we receive applications and until the position is filled. Find out more and apply here.
Chapter Engagement Lead
Engineers Without Borders (Australia) chapter members and volunteers play an invaluable role in contributing to EWB’s movement and message. In this role you will support chapters to ensure they are achieving quality in activity delivery and that these activities are strategically aligned to EWB’s organisational plan. EWB’s chapters are ambassadors for the organisation and the wider message of sector-change we aim for.
You will be a key point person in the EWB National Office for general support to these volunteers,bringing in other teams and departments at EWB as relevant. You will work within EWB’s Education Team to support EWB student chapters within universities, and will play a key role linking these teams across Australia with the National Office as well as the rest of the volunteer movement.
You will coordinate with our regional chapters who are professionals facilitating the EWB network in their region, especially engaging the corporate sector and supporting activities, networking and mobilising volunteers onto EWB projects.
Applications close Monday 12th September 2022. Find out more and apply here.
First Nations STEM Pathways Manager
EWB’s Outreach program currently runs with volunteers trained to deliver Intro to Engineering Outreach modules in primary schools and high schools in the cities and in regional areas, through our chapter network and with volunteers from our industry partners.This year we are developing a curriculum-integrated program, piloting in NSW, and we are launching an Indigenous Led Outreach program in partnership with Engineers Australia. All our programs are focused on engaging First Nations young people as well as others who are less represented in the engineering sector.
This role will focus on ensuring the successful development and delivery of the Pathways Outreach Programs, with a focus on engagement of First Nations young people.
The filling of this position is intended to constitute a special/equal opportunity measure under section 8 (1) of the Racial Discrimination Act 1975 (Cth), and s12 of the Equal Opportunity Act 2010(Vic) and s8(4) of the Charter of Human Rights and Responsibilities Act 2006 (Vic) The position is therefore strongly weighted to employment of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander applicants.
We will interview as we receive applications and until the position is filled. Find out more and apply here.
STEM Engagement Coordinator
EWB has been working with university, industry, and community partners to deliver unique, impactful learning experiences for over a decade. Our STEM Outreach and Engagement activities with young people have been acore part of this work, leveraging our engaged volunteer community and presence across sectors to tell the story of how engineering can create a better world.
This year we are developing a curriculum-integrated program, piloting in NSW, and we are launching an Indigenous Led Outreach program in partnership with Engineers Australia. All our programs are focused on engaging First Nations young people as well as others who are less represented in the engineering sector. This role will be part of a team that will provide backbone support to the Indigenous Engineers Group.
The filling of this position is intended to constitute a special/equal opportunity measure under section 8(1) of the Racial Discrimination Act 1975(Cth), and s12 of the Equal Opportunity Act 2010(Vic) and s8(4) of the Charter of Human Rights and Responsibilities Act 2006(Vic) The position is therefore strongly weighted to employment of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander applicants.
We will interview as we receive applications and until the position is filled. Find out more and apply here.
Accountant
The Accountant is a key member of EWB’s Finance Team, which is responsible for the day-to-day financial operations, reporting, strategy and planning for the organisation.
This position is responsible for managing EWB’s financial record keeping and reporting, payroll, audit, assisting with the annual budget, program financial work, compliance and other projects. The Accountant will work closely with the Accounts Officer based in Cambodia to maintain accurate financial records, provide timely, relevant and accurate financial reports, and ensure the smooth running of related administrative processes. This position will also work closely with the Chief Financial Officer in reporting, forecasting and planning and other ad hoc projects. The Accountant is critical to supporting the delivery of EWB’s operational and strategic objectives and reports directly to the Chief Financial Officer.
We will interview as we receive applications and until the position is filled. Find out more and apply here.